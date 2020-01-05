Yellow wind warnings from midnight for south and west coast counties

Met Éireann's issued a status yellow wind warning for seven counties overnight and into tomorrow morning.

The warning will come into effect just after midnight and last until 11am.

Harm Luijkx from Met Éireann said the areas covered by the wind warning were mostly coastal areas.

"The warnings are mostly in coastal areas of Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal from midnight to about 8am tomorrow.

"The storm winds will then extend further west and because they are coming from the south, the south coast is especially exposed so that is why there are yellow wind warnings for Cork, Waterford and Wexford for Monday morning."

Status Yellow - Wind warning issued by Met Éireann. Effective early on Monday morning. For weather updates visit. https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/M8OA0wOnq1 January 5, 2020

[readmore][/readmore]