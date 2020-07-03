News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Yellow wind warning for seven counties this weekend

Yellow wind warning for seven counties this weekend
Met Éireann said it will become very windy on Saturday night and into Sunday. Picture: Denis Minihane.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 05:20 PM

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for all of Connacht, Donegal and Clare.

The alert will come into effect at 10pm tomorrow night and remain in place until 8am on Sunday morning.

Met Éireann said it will become very windy on Saturday night and into Sunday.

It forecasted winds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim and Derry.

This warning will be in place on Sunday from midnight until 4pm.

READ MORE

Arlene Foster: Michelle O’Neill funeral apology ‘falls short’

More on this topic

Bog slides in Leitrim force families to leave homesBog slides in Leitrim force families to leave homes

Status orange rainfall warning for three counties with wind warning for fiveStatus orange rainfall warning for three counties with wind warning for five

Ulster: Unsettled with outbreaks of heavy rainUlster: Unsettled with outbreaks of heavy rain

Connacht: Overcast and wet with persistent heavy rainConnacht: Overcast and wet with persistent heavy rain

WeatherTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Cork TD tells colleagues to stop feeling sorry for themselves over Cabinet jobsCork TD tells colleagues to stop feeling sorry for themselves over Cabinet jobs

Charity urges caution after hearing about potential house partiesCharity urges caution after hearing about potential house parties

Irish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfallIrish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfall

'I was freaked out' says charity walker injured in buzzard attack'I was freaked out' says charity walker injured in buzzard attack


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Eve Kelliher makes the French connection by visiting Les Jardins d’Étretat.So is this the garden of the future?

Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »