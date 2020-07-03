Yellow wind warning for seven counties this weekend

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for all of Connacht, Donegal and Clare.

The alert will come into effect at 10pm tomorrow night and remain in place until 8am on Sunday morning.

Met Éireann said it will become very windy on Saturday night and into Sunday.

It forecasted winds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim and Derry.

This warning will be in place on Sunday from midnight until 4pm.