Home»Breaking News»ireland

Yellow weather warning as potential Storm Callum on the way

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 08:13 AM

Met Éireann says it will decide later this morning if a potential storm heading towards Ireland will be named.

A low-pressure system is making its way towards Ireland, but the forecaster says it is currently tracking to the west of the country.

A status yellow advisory warning was issued yesterday evening ahead of the arrival of the potential storm on Thursday night.

Met Éireann's Joan Blackburn has the latest outlook: "It's Thursday night into Friday that people are concerned with and we are concerned with it.

"Some very strong winds overnight tomorrow night and Friday morning and some very heavy, possibly thundery rain as well.

"The winds will be quite severe particularly in the west and north-west of the country in the early hours of Friday morning.

"So some severe winds, some damaging gusts there."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

WeatherStormMet Eireann

Related Articles

Atlantic storm could bring 150kph winds later this week

Ulster today

Connacht today

Munster today

More in this Section

Budget Case Study: Family better off by €400

Budget case study: Hairdressers warn of jobs threat posed by hike in VAT rates

This is where the Budget's social welfare package will be spent

Two judges appointed to Court of Appeal


Breaking Stories

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey delivers an epic journey

John O’Brien’s Nightingale takes flight with Oscar Wilde adaption

'We talk about depression but when it comes to life-long debilitating mental illnesses, we still have a long way to go'

Steps to positive mental health in an online world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »