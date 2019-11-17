News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Yellow warning for most of country ahead of drop in temperatures

Yellow warning for most of country ahead of drop in temperatures
By Denise O’Donoghue
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 11:57 AM

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for 22 counties ahead of a drop in overnight temperatures.

The meteorological service advises that it will be very cold tonight, with temperatures falling to as low as minus four degrees Celcius.

There will be widespread severe frost and a risk of icy patches in areas. There is a possibility of a few shallow fog patches inland.

After a very cold start tomorrow, frost will clear and temperatures will recover to range six to nine degrees Celcius by the afternoon.

The warning affects counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary as well as all of Connacht.

It is in place from 8pm tonight until 9am tomorrow.

READ MORE

Unionist voters ‘stumbling into DUP trap over Brexit united Ireland fears’

More on this topic

Drivers warned of 'hazardous' conditions on some roadsDrivers warned of 'hazardous' conditions on some roads

Motorists urged to take 'extreme caution' as snow falls across the countryMotorists urged to take 'extreme caution' as snow falls across the country

Parts of country could see snow tonight; Rain warning issued for seven countiesParts of country could see snow tonight; Rain warning issued for seven counties

Ulster: Dry with spells of sunshine; heavy rain rain tonightUlster: Dry with spells of sunshine; heavy rain rain tonight


WeatherFrostWarningMet ÉireannTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Nearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three yearsNearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three years

Support for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil down in latest pollSupport for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil down in latest poll

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

McDonald promises referendum on united Ireland within five years if Sinn Féin party enter powerMcDonald promises referendum on united Ireland within five years if Sinn Féin party enter power


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

Following South Africa’s deserved Rugby World Cup victory I felt it was about time that I featured some of their wines.Wine with Leslie Williams

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »