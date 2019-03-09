Yellow snow-ice warning issued nationwide until Monday

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning for all counties will take effect across the country from tonight.

Met Éireann issued the warning this morning which is due to be in place from 11pm until 6am on Monday morning.

Scattered thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected during that time.

The forecaster also warned of poor visibility, with slippery and icy conditions at times.

There are also two Status Yellow marine warnings in place.

Gale and small craft warnings were issued this morning, with some coastal areas set to experience strong winds.

Yesterday, Met Éireann warned that a "highly mobile Atlantic regime" looks set to dominate our weather pattern through this weekend and the coming week.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy said on RTE Radio One that there could be "hazardous conditions" on roads and paths.

Snow-ice warning issued Area: Ireland Status: Yellow Valid: from Saturday 09th, 11 p.m., to Monday 11th, 6 a.m. https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/KrM7CqMrKH— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2019

The forecast says that rain will spread up over much of the country this evening and early tonight, and will turn wintry with some falls of sleet and snow.

The rain, sleet and snow will turn more showery overnight, with lows of minus 1C expected.

Tomorrow will be "a cold and raw day", with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and snow. Scattered thunderstorms will also occur.

The UK's Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for wind – the first of which covers much of Northern Ireland, and will begin at 3pm on Tuesday and last until midnight.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said there is some “wet and windy weather on the way” and across Northern Ireland there could be gusts of 60mph-70mph.