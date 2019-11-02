News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Yellow rainfall warning in place for five counties as rain sweeps country

By Michelle McGlynn
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 06:00 PM

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remnains in place for five counties today.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

According to the forecaster, there will be spells of rain today with further accumulations of up to 20mm possible, especially in upland areas.

The warning came into effect at 8am this morning and remains in place until midnight.

Today will be mostly wey across Connacht, Munster and parts of south Leinster with heavy rain at times and strong northwest winds - especially in coastal counties.

Eastern and northeastern counties will start mostly dry with bright spells developing.

There will be further rain in many areas early tonight but these will break up into showers.

Drier, clearer weather will develop especially across Ulster.

It will be a dry start for parts of Ulster and Leinster tomorrow morning while there will be showery rain in parts of the west and southwest.

There is also a small craft warning and a number of orange gale warnings for Irish coastal waters.

The RNLI's head of water safety, Gareth Morrison, says it is wise to be cautious.

"The advice from the RNLI is simple: if you see anybody in difficulty dial 999 and contact the coastguard," said Mr Morrison.

"Do not attempt any sort of rescue yourself."

TOPIC: Weather

