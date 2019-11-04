News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Yellow rainfall warning in place for five counties

By Steve Neville
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 08:59 AM

A status yellow rainfall warning has been put in place for five counties.

Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath are all included in the warning that came into effect at 8am.

The warning will be in place until 9pm this evening.

Met Éireann said there will be "spells of heavy rain" and "a risk of spot flooding."

The forecaster said that outside of Leinster there will be "occasional showers" with "a few sunny spells."

This evening, they say outbreaks of rain "will persist" in the east, "with drier clearer conditions prevailing elsewhere".

The east will again see rain on Tuesday morning that will begin to clear, leaving "a largely dry day countrywide."

Met Éireann added that "sunny spells will occur in many places, however, mostly cloudy conditions will prevail near the east coast".

