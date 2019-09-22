Yellow rainfall warning for three counties with risk of spot flooding

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rainfall warning for three counties.

The warning, for Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim, is in place since 8pm this evening and is in place until 11.59pm.

Met Éireann said: "Heavy rain will continue for a time tonight, bringing a risk of spot flooding."

The forecaster says that the heavy rain in the rest of the north and east will "gradually subside tonight".

"Clear conditions in the west and south will extend slowly northeastwards along with mist and fog patches."

On Monday, Met Éireann is predicting it will be wet and windy for a time "as rain extends to all parts of the country during the morning".

"Brighter and drier weather will follow from the southwest in the afternoon with just a few showers."

They add that the weather will "unsettled" for the rest of the weak, "with above average rainfall in most parts."