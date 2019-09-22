News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Yellow rainfall warning for three counties with risk of spot flooding

Yellow rainfall warning for three counties with risk of spot flooding
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 09:36 PM

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rainfall warning for three counties.

The warning, for Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim, is in place since 8pm this evening and is in place until 11.59pm.

Met Éireann said: "Heavy rain will continue for a time tonight, bringing a risk of spot flooding."

The forecaster says that the heavy rain in the rest of the north and east will "gradually subside tonight".

"Clear conditions in the west and south will extend slowly northeastwards along with mist and fog patches."

On Monday, Met Éireann is predicting it will be wet and windy for a time "as rain extends to all parts of the country during the morning".

"Brighter and drier weather will follow from the southwest in the afternoon with just a few showers."

They add that the weather will "unsettled" for the rest of the weak, "with above average rainfall in most parts."

READ MORE

Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot urged to 'stay calm' and keep ticket in safe place

More on this topic

Status Yellow thunder warning issued as lightning strikes leave thousands without powerStatus Yellow thunder warning issued as lightning strikes leave thousands without power

Bermuda gets ready for brush with Category 3 Hurricane HumbertoBermuda gets ready for brush with Category 3 Hurricane Humberto

Ulster weather: Rain in the evening but hazy sunshine throughout the dayUlster weather: Rain in the evening but hazy sunshine throughout the day

Connacht weather: Spells of hazy sunshine out westConnacht weather: Spells of hazy sunshine out west


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Fine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledgesFine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledges

Sinn Féin gains ground in opinion pollSinn Féin gains ground in opinion poll

Engagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s homeEngagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s home

Archbishop pays tribute to Seamus HegartyArchbishop pays tribute to Seamus Hegarty


Lifestyle

Mulranny, in the shadow of the Nephin Beg Mountains on the north shore of Clew Bay, is a hill-walker’s paradise.Old Irish goats deserve to be nurtured

In awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September dayIn awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September day

Rotten by name but certainly not by nature.Islands of Ireland: Rotten to the core

There’s a revealing story well told by the writer Alice Taylor about the day a neighbour gave a present of a poached salmon to her family.Alice’s salmon of knowledge

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »