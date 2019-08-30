News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Yellow rainfall alert in place as forecasters warn of possible flooding

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 07:19 AM

Forecasters are warning of the possibility of flooding over the next 24 hours.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Up to 80 millimetres of rain is expected to fall before the warning ends at six o'clock tomorrow morning.

Cathal Nolan, from the Midland Weather Channel, said people need to be careful while driving.

He said: "Certainly through parts of the Atlantic coastal counties especially through Connemara, through north Mayo and pushing up towards Donegal are likely to see some very heavy spells of rain.

"The rain in that area will certainly lead to some problems on the road, in terms of surface water, and will also bring with it the risk of localised flooding."

