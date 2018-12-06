Yellow and Orange wind warnings issued for north and west counties

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the west of Ireland from 10pm tonight.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and is in place until midday on Friday.

Pic: Denis Minihane

Southwest winds will reach speeds of up to 110km/h with heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning is in place in Donegal and Mayo from 1am to 8am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann are warning of a risk of coastal damage on exposed coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge.

Gusts are expected to reach speeds of 110-130km/h.

Wind Warning Update 1. Status Yellow for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 10pm Thurs to 12pm Fri 2. Status Orange for a shorter time period in coastal parts of Donegal and Mayo on Friday from 1am to 8amhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/Pu6oOR3Nq1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2018

Digital Desk