Yellow and orange wind warnings issued as Storm Gareth to bring gales of 130km/h

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 12:31 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update 12:08pm

A status Orange wind warning has been issued for north-western counties, as Storm Gareth approaches Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, Storm Gareth is expected to bring winds of up to 130 km/h to Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from noon tomorrow.

It will remain valid from 12.00pm on Tuesday until 09:00am on Wednesday as westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 75km/h with damaging gusts reaching 110 to 130km/h, with a risk of flooding on coastal areas.

Picture: Met Eireann.

The rest of the country will remain under a yellow wind warning from 12:00pm Tuesday to 12:00pm Wednesday as winds are expected to reach average speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km with a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts.

A 12 hour status yellow rainfall warning will come in to effect for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick this evening as heavy rain followed by squally showers will lead to the risk of rainfall accumulations of around 25mm.

The warning is in place from 6:00pm on Monday to 6.00am on Tuesday.

Earlier

More wet and windy weather is in store this week, according to Met Éireann.

Yesterday saw most parts of the country experience wintry showers of snow and hail, with a national Status Yellow snow-ice warning in place.

Meanwhile a Status Yellow gale warning was in force along the west coast.

While it is too early to say what is in store weather-wise for St Patrick's weekend, forecaster with Met Éireann, Harm Luijkx says it is likely to be unsettled.

"It's likely going to be similar sort of weather, quite breezy but with winds coming from the west and unsettled with rain or showers," said Mr Luijkx.

Today, there will be a few residual showers, some wintry, affecting parts of the west and north.

Rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight, there will be heavy rain with a risk of spot flooding and strong winds but this will gradually give way to showers overnight.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

