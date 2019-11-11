News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Years of roadworks on horizon for M11 users, as third lane proposed

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 07:38 AM

Commuters heading into Dublin face years of road works as a third lane is proposed for the M11.

Traffic volumes along the stretch have almost doubled over the last two decades.

A second phase of public consultation is to get underway tomorrow on proposals for a major upgrade of the road between the m50/m11 merge and Coyne's Cross in Wicklow according to the Irish Times.

Since the Glen of the Downs was widened, the number of cars has risen from 25,000 a day in 1999 to 53,000 last year - swelling to 78,000 when it hits the Dublin border.

A third lane has been proposed in plans, running for 10kms from the m50 merge to south of Kilmacanogue.

It would also see a redesign of junctions and the closure of a number of access roads.

There are also calls for an express bus lane to be added.

