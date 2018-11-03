Yearly summits proposed to maintain Irish-British links

New structures including a yearly summit of leaders will be set up to ensure the relationship between the UK and Ireland is maintained post-Brexit.

Politicians representing the UK and Irish governments met in Dublin to discuss holding “top level” summits after Brexit as they will no longer be meeting on a regular basis in Brussels.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he is confident that a Brexit deal can be hammered out this month but added that “we are not quite there yet” and more flexibility is needed from the UK side.

Speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin yesterday evening, Mr Coveney said: “I think we have made a lot of progress on this in recent weeks, I think Michel Barnier has shown flexibility and imagination to try to help overcome some of the challenges that are clearly there, but we are not quite there yet.

“In my view, there is some movement needed still on the UK side to find a legal wording that can allow this process to agree to a draft withdrawal treaty.”

However, he said this will just be “stage one” of negotiations as after that the future relationship between Britain and the EU will have to be hammered out.

Mr Coveney, who along with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan represented the

Irish

Government, met with Britain’s Cabinet Office minister, David Lidington, and Northern Ireland Secretary, Karen Bradley, where the future relationship between both countries was discussed.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Coveney said that a decision has been made in relation to future east-west structures between the two governments which he said are “welcome and necessary” in the post-Brexit era.

Mr Lidington said both sides discussed maintaining “top-level political contacts with the same kind of depth and regularity that we do at the moment” when ministers and leaders will no longer be meeting at EU summits and briefings.

“So what we did today was to discuss a paper that we had commissioned our officials jointly to produce for this meeting about various options and structures for that co-operation between British and Irish governments in the future.

“What we have agreed is that we should aim for a model which is based upon a pattern of top-level summits annually involving heads of government and senior ministers from the two governments probably alternating between the United Kingdom and Ireland year by year and backed up by... close bilateral work between ministers who have particular portfolio responsibilities.”

Turning to Brexit talks, Mr Lidington acknowledged that there has been “movement on both sides” in recent weeks. “I want to leave you in no doubt that my prime minister and the government want to commit to the undertakings that we have given.”

He said negotiations cannot “just drift” on until March as any proposals will have to be ratified in Westminster.