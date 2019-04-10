Year-long Brexit delay has 'merit', Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has publicly backed the growing prospect of a year-long Brexit delay being offered to Britain tonight, saying the plan has "merit" provided strict conditions are attached.

On Tuesday night, European Council president Donald Tusk said he would like EU leaders to offer British Prime Minister Theresa May a one year Brexit extension to stave off a no deal cliff edge crisis.

However, while the plan has significant support, French president Emmanuel Macron is understood to have stressed it must come with the condition Britain contests the MEP elections and commits to not sabotaging the EU over the next 12 months.

Ahead of tonight's special EU summit on Brexit, Mr Varadkar said he is supportive of the "flex-tension" plan.

Asked for his view on the plan, he said: "I think it has merit. A flexible extension would only really arise if it was a relatively long extension, and thus allow the UK to leave before there is an extension. So I think it has merit."

The Taoiseach said the reality is Britain "is in a very difficult position" as "they've got themselves into a bit of a fix, they don't want to leave without a deal, they don't want to vote for the deal at the moment, and half of them don't want to leave at all".

However, Mr Varadkar said "this level of uncertainty" cannot go on "forever", and that both the EU and Britain must be "flexible" on what happens next.

At a separate media briefing in Brussels, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said he is also in favour of a lengthy "flex-tension" plan.

Mr Howlin accepted there is a risk that a year-long delay could see Britain undermine the EU from within, with the added concern "head bangers" could be elected to MEP seats.

However, asked if he trusted Britain to keep to any gentleman's agreement attached to the potential year-long proposal, Mr Howlin said there are already a number of MEPs who are not necessarily trusted but that all politicians need to act as adults in difficult times.