Yates describes Healy-Rae's defence of John Delaney a 'craven leprechaun performance' in heated debate

Ivan Yates has called Michael Healy-Rae's defence of John Delaney at the Oireachtas Committee hearing on Wednesday a "craven, leprechaun performance".

Yates tackled the issue with Healy-Rae in a heated exchange on The Tonight Show last night.

"Michael Healy-Rae we've had our disagreements on this programme, I've described you as a national embarrassment over issues," he said.

"I've described you as a couple of things too, it’s not all one-way traffic," Healy-Rae responded.

Yates described Healy-Rae's actions at Wednesday's Oireachtas Committee hearing as a "craven leprechaun performance" and said that he was "embarrassed" for the politician.

"I was embarrassed for you that a member of our parliament would be so obsequious to someone who was not answering questions, who was stonewalling and hiding behind his lawyers were you not embarrassed," the broadcaster said.

Healy-Rae defended himself and told Yates that his "rudeness goes beyond belief".

"Your rudeness goes beyond belief if that’s the way you invite a person on to your show and you go slapping the table like a spoilt little pup.

"Do you know I’d ask you a question, who do you actually think you are?

"Inviting somebody on as a guest and treating them like that and asking them a question in an insulting and derogatory way.

You’re nothing but an arrogant bully. That’s what you actually are now.

Yates continued to argue that "it was craven and it was leprechaun".

"You just want a few quid for a few goalies nets in Kerry," he said.

