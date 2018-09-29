‘Wrong decision made’ says chief scout Christy McCann

Scouting Ireland’s chief scout, Christy McCann, says the board made “the wrong decision” when they voted to have him chair the organisation’s extraordinary general meeting.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, has suspended state funding of the organisation for as long as the current board of directors remains in place.

She was “very concerned” to learn that the board had voted last Saturday to reinstate Mr McCann as chair of the EGM that takes place next weekend.

The controversy surrounds the organisation’s handling of a rape allegation in 2016.

Dr Zappone said an investigation by an independent barrister was focused on the action of four board members, including the chief scout, during an internal inquiry into an alleged very serious assault.

Mr McCann said nobody was more surprised than him when he was asked to chair the meeting on Saturday, October 6.

“I think the board has made the wrong decision. I think they did not consider the ramifications,” he said yesterday.

Mr McCann, who was speaking on RTÉ radio, said he did not have an opportunity to tell Scouting Ireland that he would not chair the meeting but would notify them later in the day.

The organisation has confirmed that the forthcoming EGM can be chaired by an individual other than the chief scout.

“It is appropriate that meetings proceed and decisions are taken with an interim in place,” it stated.

Mr McCann said he had been happy to stand aside last April and wait for the outcome of the external investigation.

He did not believe that what he did was wrong or inappropriate.

“All I have done is my duty as chief scout. I would certainly hope that the investigation will also make that known.”

Mr McCann said there were livelihoods at stake and projects at risk because of the suspension of state funding. “I think we will come through this if everybody focusses on what’s best for Scouting Ireland.”

Fórsa trade union that represents most of the staff employed by Scouting Ireland says the board’s “reckless decision” to reinstate Mr McCann as chair of the forthcoming EGM had put the jobs of staff at risk.

Fórsa official, Dessie Robinson, said it was the second time this year that funding had been suspended.

“The board’s decision, in this context, can only be seen as reckless. It puts the jobs of dedicated staff at risk and potentially undermines the services provided to Scouting Ireland’s national network of volunteers,” he said.

Mr Robinson wrote to the minister seeking assurances that her decision to suspend state funding would not undermine services or prevent the payment of salaries.

He said Scouting Ireland staff agreed that the organisation should follow best practice regarding governance issues, particularly with regard to safeguarding.

Mr Robinson told the minister that the continuing uncertainty had put staff under enormous strain.