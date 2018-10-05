Writing on the wall for Higgins in Cork visit— literally

His writing’s on the wall — literally.

President Michael D Higgins beamed as a framed copy of one of his poems was hung in the poet’s corner of a landmark Cork restaurant.

Surrounded by some of the city’s best-known poets, playwrights and authors, the President’s handwritten composition, ‘Stardust’, was added to the Farmgate’s poetry wall upstairs in the English Market during a busy day of campaigning in the city centre.

And perhaps inspired by its opening lines: “It is of stardust we are, moulded by vapours and fragments from the making and breaking of galaxies…” the President played the ‘experience card’ and spoke of how he himself has been moulded by the issues he has encountered over his long career in politics.

As one of his main rivals, Sean Gallagher, canvased with his wife, Trish, in her hometown of Kanturk in North Cork, the incumbent said: “I have been elected at every level of Irish politics — local, national, Seanad, the Dáil. I’ve been a minister in two Cabinets.

“I modestly say that experience does matter. And it does matter as well to have a perspective or a set of values from which you’re drawing your proposals.

Everything I propose is, I know, achievable within the discourse of the Presidency and I’ve been at it for seven years.

As he arrived at the Imperial Hotel to unveil a new presidential initiative to support equality and participation, he met Margaret O’Connor and her grand-daughter, Laura.

Dr O’Connor joked that she had a larger crowd to greet her at the door this day 58 years ago, as she and her husband, the late Tom O’Connor, arrived for their wedding reception.

Inside, disability rights campaigner Joanne O’Riordan backed the new presidential initiative, which Mr Higgins said will have two prongs.

“The first will bring individuals and communities together to talk about their experiences around the right to participation,” he said. “The second will invite a number of public and private institutions to reflect on the transformation they might need in order to become truly inclusive.

The initiative will, I hope, provide frame and forum for the exchange of ideas and encourage an ambition for equality.

It is expected that the initiative will result in a national forum and a report that will identify strategies and opportunities where greater equality of participation can be achieved.”

He described homelessness as “our greatest problem” and said he has been engaged with housing and homelessness since he was first elected to public office in 1973.