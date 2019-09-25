News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wrightbus to go into administration

Wrightbus to go into administration
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 07:52 AM

One of the North’s main bus manufacturers is poised to go into administration, a DUP MP said.

Wrightbus built London’s distinctive red double-decker Routemaster buses when Boris Johnson was mayor of London and reportedly employs around 1,500 people.

It is one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers and its loss would be a major blow in the same week as travel firm Thomas Cook’s collapse.

Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, unveils a life-size mock-up of the new hop-on, hop-off double-decker bus for London (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, unveils a life-size mock-up of the new hop-on, hop-off double-decker bus for London (Lewis Whyld/PA)

DUP MP Ian Paisley said unions were being briefed by managers this morning.

He told the BBC: “Essentially from this point the administrator has a week to find a buyer.”

The North Antrim firm has been seeking investment or a new owner as it struggles with cash problems.

Wrightbus has been a hugely profitable company in the past and based its business model on producing low-emissions vehicles.

When Mr Johnson was mayor he announced a lucrative order to produce the capital’s latest fleet of buses.

Wrightbus founder William Wright has been a prominent supporter of Brexit and the DUP.

Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry has been under pressure in recent years with the slumping into administration of Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

Michelin Tyres and Gallaher’s Tobacco firms have also closed in Ballymena.

READ MORE

Gardaí call for more resources to deal with rising violence in border areas

- Press Association

More on this topic

'Savages' who carried out Kevin Lunney attack 'have no place in our society', says detective'Savages' who carried out Kevin Lunney attack 'have no place in our society', says detective

'Downgrading strategically located garda districts...is doomed to failure''Downgrading strategically located garda districts...is doomed to failure'

Donaldson: Government must facilitate any extradition request for Patrick RyanDonaldson: Government must facilitate any extradition request for Patrick Ryan

Northern Ireland has largest gender pension gap in UK, provider saysNorthern Ireland has largest gender pension gap in UK, provider says

WrightbusTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Airlines’ price rises in wake of Thomas Cook collapse branded ‘appalling’Airlines’ price rises in wake of Thomas Cook collapse branded ‘appalling’

Volkswagen bosses charged with market manipulationVolkswagen bosses charged with market manipulation

AIB announce 'green fund' for commercial businessesAIB announce 'green fund' for commercial businesses

European court overturns ruling on Starbucks tax deal with NetherlandsEuropean court overturns ruling on Starbucks tax deal with Netherlands


Lifestyle

There is just so much information online — much of it false — that cancer patients are very confused about what they should and should not be eating.Examiner Yourself: Time to dispel diet myths

Fashion's embrace of pin was no flash in the pan. Season after season, the colour returns to the catwalks, securing a permanent place our hearts, minds and wardrobes.Examine Yourself: The power of pink fashion statements

The unfortunate reality is that skin cancer remains to be the most common cancer in Ireland, with nearly 12,000 people being diagnosed per year according to the Irish Cancer Society.Examine Yourself: The Skin Nerd - Holy moley! Skin damage simply not worth the risk

Alcohol is a risk factor for eight types of cancer - breast, mouth, throat, voice box, oesophagus, bowel, liver and pancreas.Examine Yourself: Alcohol is a carcinogen and that means it can cause cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »