Would you like to graduate from Ireland’s newest technological university?

Prof Sean F O'Leary, Dept of Mechanical, Biomedical & Manufacturing Engineering, CIT, with CIT BEng graduates Jonathan Mullane, Muireann Hickey and Kevin Hayes, gold winners at Global Student Innovation Challenge 2019 in Canberra, Australia; their StrydeTech mobility device helps walking frame users stand up independently. Pic: John Allen
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 08:20 AM

In January 2021, CIT will join with IT Tralee to establish the Munster Technological University (MTU). Students who enrol in CIT this year will graduate from MTU when they complete their courses.

As the first students to enter MTU, those who enrol in CIT this year will be offered a greater range of options in relation to course choice, flexibility of delivery, follow-on study options, research opportunities and industry placement than CIT could offer independently.

CIT provides an incredible array of opportunities for students who wish to become artists, entrepreneurs, engineers or scientists.

It provides access to exciting careers in areas as diverse as maritime, music, social care and sport. All of CIT’s courses are designed in partnership with industry and practising professionals, thus ensuring that they are up-to-date and relevant for those who wish to enter employment, create their own businesses, become professional performers or make a significant impact on society.

The vast majority of CIT’s graduates begin work or participate in further studies within a short time of graduating.

CIT is recognised as one of the leading higher education institutions in Ireland in the area of student entrepreneurship and innovation.

From the commencement of their studies through to graduation and beyond, students from all disciplinary areas have the opportunity to develop business ideas with their classmates in a highly supportive environment.

They may apply to work with start-up companies in the Rubicon Centre, CIT’s business incubation centre, as well as to participate in Student Inc, a CIT-led initiative which funds students while they develop their own business ideas.

Students Cian O’Leary, Kevin Hayes, and Muireann Hickey with their mobility aid to assist users stand from a seated position. Photo: Darragh Kane
CIT’s research and innovation activity supports globally competitive business and drives societal change. It provides a wide array of postgraduate research opportunities, and the choice available in this regard will increase significantly with the establishment of MTU.

CIT values the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion throughout all of its activities. This is reflected in the fact that CIT’s efforts were recognised earlier this year through the Athena SWAN initiative.

CIT’s goal is to produce graduates who make a difference, either as employees, entrepreneurs, professional artists or leaders in society. CIT’s graduates have achieved incredible levels of success in this context to date and MTU’s graduates will achieve even more in the future.

