Would-be robber bites off part of man’s earlobe

Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 12:23 PM

A would-be robber bit off part of a man’s earlobe at a shop in Belfast.

A 21-year-old man was arrested following the attempted robbery in north Belfast.

The PSNI said a man entered an off licence on the Antrim Road at around 7.40pm on Saturday.

The intruder was then restrained by a male customer until police arrived a few minutes later.

The man grabbed a female staff member, putting her in a headlock and demanded cash before being tackled by two other male staff members.

A police spokesman said: “During the ensuing altercation with the staff, the would-be robber bit off part of the earlobe of one of the male employees.

“The intruder was then restrained by a male customer until police arrived a few minutes later.

“This customer left the store a short time after police arrival and I am appealing for him to get in touch with us on 101.

“The arrested male remains in custody at present.”

- Press Association

