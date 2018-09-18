Would-be presidential candidates due to pitch to Tipperary County Council for nomination

By Conor Kane

Seven would-be presidential candidates are due to make presentations today (Tuesday) to Tipperary County Council.

Councillors are expected to decide after the presentations whether or not to endorse a candidate for the presidential election.

Among those scheduled to speak is businessman Peter Casey, who already has two of the four endorsements he needs and would become the third Dragons' Den panellist to make it onto the ballot paper if he secures the necessary backing.

Councils in Limerick and Longford are also meeting today to possibly vote on a nomination which means Mr Casey could be in the race "proper" by the end of the day.

Confirmed candidates for next month's election are the incumbent, President Higgins, Sinn Féin nominee Liadh Ní Riada, Pieta House founder Senator Joan Freeman, 2011 runner-up Sean Gallagher, and businessman and broadcaster Gavin Duffy.

Others due to speak at Tipperary County Council's special meeting in Nenagh today, along with Peter Casey, are journalist Gemma O'Doherty, pro-life campaigner Sarah Louise Mulligan, Newry-based businessman John O'Hare, newcomer Denis O'Brien whose address is listed as being in Co Leitrim, Roscommon farmer John Groarke, as well as Gavin Duffy who is likely to urge councillors not to support him as he already has enough endorsements, if he is present.