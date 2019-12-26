News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day

By Liz Dunphy
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 04:24 PM

A “worrying” spike in arrests for intoxicated driving were made on Christmas day – with 16 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

This is a “huge increase” from the 11 arrests made for the same offence on Christmas Day last year, Gardai have said.

Four of the 16 arrests were directly related to drug driving.

Cocaine was detected in three of these arrests, and cannabis was involved in the fourth.

The 16 arrests were made across the country from Cork to Dublin to Donegal.

More than 650 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs since the Christmas Road Safety Campaign began on November 29.

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan said: “Christmas Day is just one snapshot in time. But it's a day you expect people to be at home with their family and loved-ones, not out on the roads taking risks and making the wrong decisions. It's a worrying trend to see at this time of year.

“I've sat in kitchens and sitting rooms while on duty with people who have just lost their loved ones on the roads. Those people were so traumatised and that trauma lives forever in their memories.

“Behind every fatal accident, victims are left behind.”

But Ast Com. Sheahan also sounded a note of optimism, saying: “We're in a unique point in time. We're at the lowest we've ever been in terms of road traffic deaths [142 people died on the roads in 2018]. But we cannot become complacent. I want to see zero deaths on the roads.

“We've had a very structured road safety plan, including on Christmas Day. We will be out there in force this weekend with increased garda presence on the roads and garda checkpoints. The aim is to give people confidence and change behaviours.”

Gardai have warned road users to always drive within the speed limit and to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Too many families have lost loved ones to drink and drug driving,” a statement from the Gardai said. “An Garda Síochána are pleading with people to stop taking risks, make the right decisions and never ever drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk.”

