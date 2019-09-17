News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Worrying statistics reveal heart disease risk among Irish adults

Worrying statistics reveal heart disease risk among Irish adults
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 12:14 PM

Irish adults are putting serious pressure on their hearts and those under 50 are particularly at risk, it has emerged.

Results of a screening programme of 5,000 people over a 12-month period revealed that one in ten needed to have their cardiac health further assessed by a medical expert.

The statistics published by Laya Healthcare also show that 70% of men and 52% of women are overweight or obese.

Also, one in four men (24.4%) and one in five women (19.5%) have high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

The screening results mirror similar findings made by Imperial College London and reported in the Lancet, one of the best known and oldest medical journals.

The Imperial study found that Ireland has one of the highest rates of blood pressure internationally, but has the lowest levels of diagnosis, treatment and control of the condition.

One in ten people screened by Laya Healthcare's cardiac screening programme were urged to have potential heart issues investigated, including Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SAS).

The referrals were based on irregularities that showed up in their electrocardiogram (ECG)), family history or their physical examination results.

Around 10,000 people die in Ireland from cardiovascular disease each year and represent over a third (36%) of all deaths.

Such deaths can be avoided - almost all heart disease (80%) can be prevented by making lifestyle changes and reducing the risk factors.

Women in Ireland are seven more times more likely to die from heart disease than breast cancer - one in two will die from cardiovascular disease.

The screening revealed that nearly 40% of women have a very high waist circumference of more than 88cm, compared to the average circumference of 80cm or less.

READ MORE

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

More on this topic

Westmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidenceWestmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidence

Health Minister plans to outlaw tobacco vending machines and sale of e-cigarettes to childrenHealth Minister plans to outlaw tobacco vending machines and sale of e-cigarettes to children

Minister for Health announces plan to ban cigarette vending machinesMinister for Health announces plan to ban cigarette vending machines

NUIG researchers use drone technology to deliver medication to Aran IslandsNUIG researchers use drone technology to deliver medication to Aran Islands


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month highNumbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

Westmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidenceWestmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidence

Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co RoscommonMan, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon

Beef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid offBeef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid off


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Frédérique Lecomte uses drama to help child soldiers, as well as other victims and perpetrators in conflict zones, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Healing power of theatre

With two drum kits and three guitars, Thumper really do live up to their name, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Happy to be part of the rock revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »