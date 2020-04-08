News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Worrying increase in illegal dumping during Covid-19 crisis prompts council appeal

By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 02:40 PM

Cork County Council has been forced to appeal to the public to stop illegal dumping following a "concerning increase" since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The lockdown has led many to clean out their houses and sheds with some unscrupulous people dumping their waste illegally.

The issue has become so pronounced in the last few weeks that Cork County Council has issued an appeal after “a concerning increase” in illegal dumping and littering..

The local authority has appealed to people to dispose of domestic waste responsibly and to stop using public bins for the disposal of domestic rubbish.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that during this critical period the local authority has adapted quickly in order to continue successfully delivering essential services.

However, he added that the recent increase in public littering, streets that in normal circumstances are cleaned every two to three days now need to be cleaned on a daily basis.

“Our Civic Amenity Sites have re-opened to facilitate the responsible disposal of household waste for people who do not have a waste collection service.

"There is no excuse for using street bins to get rid of domestic waste. It is also a public health concern. Cork County Council continue to monitor the situation and I would remind people that littering and fly-tipping are offences that can be subject to fines,” Mr Lucey said.

Civic Amenity Sites are open for essential waste disposal. This includes up to three black bags of domestic waste, along with glass bottles and cans for recycling.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle said people should all take pride in keeping our towns, villages, roads and coasts litter free.

“When out walking your dog inside the 2km area please be mindful of others and clean up after your pet. Dog fouling is a nuisance. It’s unsightly and a health risk. We live in a truly beautiful place let’s keep it that way,” Mr Doyle said.

He thanked Tidy Towns groups which are doing their best to clean up areas.

“The council’s crews are working hard to keep our streets clean. If you do see dumping or littering please report it online at www.yourcouncil.ie,” Mr Doyle said.

For details of your nearest Civic Amenity facility and items currently being accepted as essential waste see www.corkcoco.ie

