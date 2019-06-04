NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
World’s leading experts come together in Dublin to tackle bullying

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 07:30 AM

The world's leading experts come together today in Dublin to tackle bullying.

They will be discussing recent Irish and international research which shows physical appearance is the most common reason for being bullied.

Race, nationality and skin colour are the second.

The event will see experts, educators, parents and policy-makers discuss and share ideas on the best possible methods to tackle bullying, cyberbullying and online safety.

Close to 1,000 participants will attend the World Anti-Bullying Forum over the next three days.

"Irish and international research reveals that physical appearance is the most common reason for being bullied, with race, nationality and skin colour the second most common reason," said James O’Higgins Norman, Director of the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre at DCU.

"As Ireland welcomes more migrants and people of different ethnicities we need to double our efforts to ensure that our schools continue to be models of best practice when it comes to tackling identity-based bullying.

"We look forward to discussing this, among other important topics, over the next few days."

The event's organised by the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre at DCU, in partnership with FRIENDS, International Bullying Prevention Association and UNESCO.

