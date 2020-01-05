News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
World War II novel by Irish author 'should be avoided', Auschwitz Museum management say

Irish author John Boyne
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 04:08 PM

Management at the Holocaust memorial site at Auschwitz-Birkenau has sharply criticised Irish writer, John Boyne.

They tweeted to say his novel The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas "should be avoided by anyone who studies or teaches factual history of the Holocaust".

The novel set at the camp was a bestseller when it was released, and was adapted for the screen in 2017.

It is after Mr Boyne argued publishers were using references to the Nazi death camp in book titles to "build a genre that sells well".

"I can't help but feel that by constantly using the same three words, (and) then inserting a noun, publishers (and) writers are effectively building a genre that sells well," Mr Boyne tweeted.

"The subject matter," he argued, "should be treated with a little more thought (and) consideration."

TOPIC: World War II

