Home»Breaking News»ireland

‘World class’ Hook Lighthouse wins top award

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 02:50 AM

By Conor Kane

The 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford has been presented with a “highly commended” prize at the prestigious World Tourism Awards in London.

Hook Head Lighthouse, Co Wexford, secured honours in the Best Tourism in Project in the UK and Ireland category at the awards held by the British Guild of Travel Writers at an event in London. Picture: Paul Holmes

Described as a “world- class” tourist attraction, the lighthouse took the honour in the Best Tourism Project in the UK and Ireland 2018 category at the awards held by the British Guild of Travel Writers at their event in the Savoy Hotel, London.

Hook Lighthouse was the only Irish attraction to be shortlisted, having been nominated by award- winning global travel writer and guild member Isabel Conway, and went through a rigorous judging process since September.

The final stage of judging saw Isabel Conway showcase the lighthouse attraction to her peers via a video presentation which was captured during one of her visits to the lighthouse. Within the video, she said it is “world-class, unique and deserves further recognition”.

Lighthouse manager Ann Waters receives the award from Alistair McKenzie.

Speaking from the awards ceremony in London, Hook Lighthouse manager Ann Waters said everyone involved is thrilled.

“The entire team at Hook lighthouse are dedicated to ensuring a top-quality visitor experience for every visitor, from ensuring fun for the little ones to sharing the local knowledge and historical insights and heritage of the 800-year-old lighthouse. This is a real team award.

We have been working hard on developing new product experiences and travelling to trade tourism events sharing these with global tour operators for the last 18 months, this work is really paying off and this hugely high-profile award will certainly help in this area now too.

She said Hook Lighthouse has a “100% eco and sustainable tourism policy” and that the global guild of travel writers aim to highlight “diverse attractions from all over the world which will ensure a greater experience for visitors, while also seeing a move away from over-populated tourism destinations”.

The awards ceremony is held annually in London on the eve of the World Travel Market tourism event, which the Hook Lighthouse team will be attending to promote the world heritage attraction and their region within Ireland’s Ancient East, encouraging more visitors and tour operators to visit and highlight the area.

READ MORE: Peter Casey hits out at 'unprofessional, patronising and insulting' Ryan Tubridy

Travel writer Isabel Conway said she was delighted for the team at Hook Lighthouse. The lighthouse has had a review of its tour and facilities in recent years, developing new visitor facilities and additional evening and early morning tours and food choices.

It is also starting a three-year development plan with Fáilte Ireland and Wexford County Council to develop its brand as part of Ireland’s Ancient East. 

- hookheritage.ie


KEYWORDS

Hook LighthouseWexfordWorld Tourism Awards

Related Articles

Ireland vies for tourism market post Brexit

Medieval Cork school has tourism potential

Offsetting tourism costs: Local levy for bed nights

Lonely Planet name Tayto Park and Dublin distillery among world's best experiences

More in this Section

Varadkar must stand firm over border backstop, says Sinn Féin leader

Interests of Irish citizens in the North a priority: Varadkar responds to open letter

Taoiseach says housing crisis can be solved using unemployment blueprint

Garda told investigators 'somebody else' must have downloaded child sex images onto his laptop


Breaking Stories

Accountability still a foreign concept in Garda Representative Association

Review: Lords of Strut, Cork Opera House

Cillian Murphy delivers spine-tingling spoken word prologue of solider's World War One letter

Badly Drawn Boy to perform new music on Irish tour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »