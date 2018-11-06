‘World class’ Hook Lighthouse wins top award

By Conor Kane

The 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford has been presented with a “highly commended” prize at the prestigious World Tourism Awards in London.

Hook Head Lighthouse, Co Wexford, secured honours in the Best Tourism in Project in the UK and Ireland category at the awards held by the British Guild of Travel Writers at an event in London. Picture: Paul Holmes

Described as a “world- class” tourist attraction, the lighthouse took the honour in the Best Tourism Project in the UK and Ireland 2018 category at the awards held by the British Guild of Travel Writers at their event in the Savoy Hotel, London.

Hook Lighthouse was the only Irish attraction to be shortlisted, having been nominated by award- winning global travel writer and guild member Isabel Conway, and went through a rigorous judging process since September.

The final stage of judging saw Isabel Conway showcase the lighthouse attraction to her peers via a video presentation which was captured during one of her visits to the lighthouse. Within the video, she said it is “world-class, unique and deserves further recognition”.

Lighthouse manager Ann Waters receives the award from Alistair McKenzie.

Speaking from the awards ceremony in London, Hook Lighthouse manager Ann Waters said everyone involved is thrilled.

“The entire team at Hook lighthouse are dedicated to ensuring a top-quality visitor experience for every visitor, from ensuring fun for the little ones to sharing the local knowledge and historical insights and heritage of the 800-year-old lighthouse. This is a real team award.

We have been working hard on developing new product experiences and travelling to trade tourism events sharing these with global tour operators for the last 18 months, this work is really paying off and this hugely high-profile award will certainly help in this area now too.

She said Hook Lighthouse has a “100% eco and sustainable tourism policy” and that the global guild of travel writers aim to highlight “diverse attractions from all over the world which will ensure a greater experience for visitors, while also seeing a move away from over-populated tourism destinations”.

The awards ceremony is held annually in London on the eve of the World Travel Market tourism event, which the Hook Lighthouse team will be attending to promote the world heritage attraction and their region within Ireland’s Ancient East, encouraging more visitors and tour operators to visit and highlight the area.

Travel writer Isabel Conway said she was delighted for the team at Hook Lighthouse. The lighthouse has had a review of its tour and facilities in recent years, developing new visitor facilities and additional evening and early morning tours and food choices.

It is also starting a three-year development plan with Fáilte Ireland and Wexford County Council to develop its brand as part of Ireland’s Ancient East.

- hookheritage.ie