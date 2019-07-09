Works to save Cork buildings underway

Stabilisation works are due to start today on three buildings on Cork’s historic North Main St following a partial collapse on June 20.

It comes amid confirmation that there are now 100 sites on the city’s derelict sites register, with an additional 83 files under active investigation.

Almost half of all derelict sites files since 2010 are in the city’s South Central Ward, with most of them concentrated in the older parts of the city, including the central island.

And while the value of all derelict sites levies is in the order of €624,000, the council collected just over €43,000 last year.

Councillors were told last night the proposed works submitted by the owners of 62 to 64 North Main St have finally been agreed with city officials following two weeks of contacts, and are cleared to start today.

The owners have been told that the facade of 63 must be stabilised, and that key elements of 62 and 64 must also be stabilised to ensure further collapse risk is eliminated.

However, given the uncertainty over what may be discovered during this process, officials said they can not give precise timeframes for when the work will be completed.

“Every effort is being made to identify and publish inductive timeframes,” said director of services David Joyce.

We are very conscious that the opening of the street to traffic is of key concern to the traders on the street and are working to delivering this as soon as possible in a safe manner.

Mr Joyce, who has been overseeing the council’s response to the issue over the last two weeks, also defended the council’s role in the issue since the partial collapse to the rear of number 63.

“Every effort is being made to protect the building heritage and streetscape,” he said. “No decision has yet been made that the buildings have to be demolished.

“This situation is under constant review. Options going forward will become clearer as the stabilisation process progresses.”

He also hit back at misinformation, saying the hoarding erected around the buildings is a health and safety measure, and not to “hide what is happening” on the site.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle hit out at building owners who allow their properties fall derelict.

“They are traitors to the city,” said Mr Boyle.

He said the city must do more with the powers it has to tackle the issue or it will continue to be a problem.

Independent councillor Mick Finn said the council is fighting the issue of dereliction with one hand tied behind its back.

“The fines are minuscule to property owners,” he said.

“We need multiplier fines to make it difficult for them.”

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould warned property owners who allow their buildings fall into long-term dereliction that the city is not going to “take this kind of crap anymore”.

“For 10 years, I have been looking to compulsory purchase order properties around the city and nothing has happened,” he said.

“North Main St is a living disgrace and we as councillors are responsible. The message needs to go out from here tonight that we’re not taking this kind of crap anymore.”