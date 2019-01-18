Works at Pearse Street station keeping residents awake at night

Residents around Pearse Street in Dublin say the noise at the Dart station is keeping them up all night.

Works are underway to replace the roof of the station, with construction expected to continue until 2020.

Pearse Street station closed last weekend to facilitate the works.

Pearse Street station

The plan is to close the station at regular intervals over the next year and during those weekends work will intensify.

But the noise disruption through the night has left residents distressed.

One local woman, Jennifer, says the works kept her up all night.

"Everybody's frustrated because you're not getting any sleep," she said.

"Last weekend, in the total of 48 hours, I had six-and-a-half hours sleep."

Another resident, Doreen, says she did not sleep at all.

"Absolutely horrendous," she said.

We didn't know what sleep was. Steel getting moved through the night, hammering getting done, it's just unbelievable.

In a statement Irish Rail says "the current night and weekend works is to construct a deck over the Dart line so that work can happen during the day".

They say once the deck is complete in the first quarter of the year the night works will dramatically decrease.

The station is due to close again for the weekend on February 23.