Workers who self-isolate may not get paid, WRC warns

Workers who self-isolate on a precautionary basis, even if it is in line with advice from the HSE, may not be entitled to be paid, the Workplace Relations Commission has warned.

The WRC has posted a guidance notice for employers and employees on coronavirus.

Unless covered by an employment contract or an agreed attendance policy, there is no statutory entitlement for an employee to be paid while absent from work, it states.

This may also be the position where an employee is unable to work because of precautionary measures taken in line with advice from the HSE, it advises.

However, in such circumstances, employers and their employees should try to be as flexible as possible in trying to resolve any work issues that arise.

The Safety Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 places a general duty of care on employers to ensure, as far as reasonably practical, the safety, health, and welfare at work of their employees.

However, employees also have obligations under the same act to ensure that they do not pose a threat to the safety of others in their workplace.

The commission has urged employees to follow the advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

The WRC also deals with situations where a business can lay off workers if its ability to provide work is impacted.

While periods of layoff are unpaid, there are several social welfare payments that employees may potentially be entitled to, it advises.

Meanwhile, most of Google’s 8,000 staff and contractors in Ireland were told to work from home on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after a staff member in Dublin reported flu-like symptoms

There are around 8,000 employees who work in Google’s European Union headquarters near Grand Canal Dock in Dublin.

Google said that the decision to instruct staff to work from home for the day also tested its ability to continue to perform at full capacity with employees working remotely.

Twitter staff across the world are being asked to work from home to in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. The company currently employs almost 200 people in its Dublin office, and 5,000 worldwide.

Twitter head of people, Jennifer Christie, said it is strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they are able.

Ms Christie said Twitter is operating out of an “abundance of caution” and dedication to keeping its employees healthy.

“Working from home will be mandatory for employees based in our Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea offices due in part to government restrictions,” she added.

AA Roadwatch said that having Google and Twitter staff working from home has had no discernible effect on Dublin traffic as yet.

The traffic and travel group’s director of consumer affairs, Conor Faughnan, was asked if AA Roadwatch noticed an actual reduction in traffic volumes because of more people working from home.

“We are not seeing that effect yet,” he said.

“If that effect is there, it is currently at a relatively low level. It appears like business as usual for the great majority of people for the moment.”