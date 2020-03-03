News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Workers who self-isolate may not get paid, WRC warns

Workers who self-isolate may not get paid, WRC warns
A man has his temperature checked and his hands disinfected as he enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 04:30 PM

Workers who self-isolate on a precautionary basis, even if it is in line with advice from the HSE, may not be entitled to be paid, the Workplace Relations Commission has warned.

The WRC has posted a guidance notice for employers and employees on coronavirus.

Unless covered by an employment contract or an agreed attendance policy, there is no statutory entitlement for an employee to be paid while absent from work, it states.

This may also be the position where an employee is unable to work because of precautionary measures taken in line with advice from the HSE, it advises.

However, in such circumstances, employers and their employees should try to be as flexible as possible in trying to resolve any work issues that arise.

The Safety Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 places a general duty of care on employers to ensure, as far as reasonably practical, the safety, health, and welfare at work of their employees.

However, employees also have obligations under the same act to ensure that they do not pose a threat to the safety of others in their workplace.

READ MORE

Covid-19 – Will a facemask help?

The commission has urged employees to follow the advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

The WRC also deals with situations where a business can lay off workers if its ability to provide work is impacted.

While periods of layoff are unpaid, there are several social welfare payments that employees may potentially be entitled to, it advises.

Meanwhile, most of Google’s 8,000 staff and contractors in Ireland were told to work from home on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after a staff member in Dublin reported flu-like symptoms

There are around 8,000 employees who work in Google’s European Union headquarters near Grand Canal Dock in Dublin.

Google said that the decision to instruct staff to work from home for the day also tested its ability to continue to perform at full capacity with employees working remotely.

Twitter staff across the world are being asked to work from home to in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. The company currently employs almost 200 people in its Dublin office, and 5,000 worldwide.

Twitter head of people, Jennifer Christie, said it is strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they are able.

Ms Christie said Twitter is operating out of an “abundance of caution” and dedication to keeping its employees healthy.

“Working from home will be mandatory for employees based in our Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea offices due in part to government restrictions,” she added.

AA Roadwatch said that having Google and Twitter staff working from home has had no discernible effect on Dublin traffic as yet.

The traffic and travel group’s director of consumer affairs, Conor Faughnan, was asked if AA Roadwatch noticed an actual reduction in traffic volumes because of more people working from home.

“We are not seeing that effect yet,” he said.

“If that effect is there, it is currently at a relatively low level. It appears like business as usual for the great majority of people for the moment.”

READ MORE

Coronavirus: 'Fast evolving situation' will be reviewed on day-to-day basis, Varadkar says

More on this topic

'I think we should postpone it' - Expert calls for Govt to postpone St Patrick’s Day parades'I think we should postpone it' - Expert calls for Govt to postpone St Patrick’s Day parades

Boost to Cheltenham as no plans to cancel mass gatherings, despite increase in coronavirus casesBoost to Cheltenham as no plans to cancel mass gatherings, despite increase in coronavirus cases

Deaths from Covid-19 more likely among the elderlyDeaths from Covid-19 more likely among the elderly

Please say nothing at all, Ronan! Keating corrected over coronavirus postPlease say nothing at all, Ronan! Keating corrected over coronavirus post


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Labour has 'lost the trust' of voters says leadership candidatesLabour has 'lost the trust' of voters says leadership candidates

Greens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorwayGreens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorway

Toddler dies and mother and child injured during farmhouse stabbingToddler dies and mother and child injured during farmhouse stabbing

Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »