Workers clocking up 38 hours extra per month from home

Employees working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic are clocking up an extra 38 hours of work per month, the equivalent of a full working week.

Half of workers are feeling stressed out due to working from home, with men and younger workers most likely to feel stress, while older workers are most likely to miss their colleagues.

These are among the findings of a new survey on work carried out by LinkedIn. Some 2,000 adults in Ireland were surveyed for the research, which is released as Ireland spends its ninth week in lockdown.

The findings include:

Workers are putting in an extra 38 hours per month - the equivalent of a full working week;

Men are more likely to feel anxious about working from home, with 61% reporting stress in comparison to 54% of women;

Younger workers are struggling too, with 70% of under-24s and 63% of 25-34 year olds reporting stress and anxiety;

Some 21% of people say they feel lonely and isolated;

More than half - 51% - want flexible hours and the option to work from home once lockdown is over;

Some 41% worry they will be made redundant post-lockdown.

People are struggling to switch-off due to working from home, too, with 43% feeling under pressure to answer emails or calls quicker than usual, and 12% fearing they will be judged as performing poorly during lockdown.

Despite these issues, some positives were identified, with one-fifth saying their personal relationships have been positively impacted and one-third of female respondents saying they are exercising more.

A separate survey of 500 people carried out by Trinity College Dublin's School of Engineering revealed three-quarters of people are concerned about contracting Covid-19 on public transport when commuting, and one-third saying they will walk more often as a result.

The vast majority said driving, walking or cycling presented a much lower risk than using public transport.

The survey also found wide support for working from home, with 80% of respondents saying they would prefer to work from home once lockdown is lifted. In a similar survey conducted last year, just 25% said the same.

- Additional reporting Digital Desk