Workers become second syndicate at Cork wholesale firm to win major EuroMillions prize in two years

A syndicate of workers from Mallow in Co. Cork have collected their €500,000 EuroMillions prize.

The syndicate from Barry Group Wholesalers collected their winnings only two years after work colleagues claimed €369,000 in June 2017.

The nine colleagues who collected their jackpot today were motivated to begin a EuroMillions syndicate after their colleagues' win.

They travelled from Cork to National Lottery offices in Dublin today to pick up their €500,000 cheque won by their ticket bought at Dano’s SuperValu store in Mallow.

The leader of the group expressed their joy at hitting the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize so soon after their colleagues did previously.

He said: “Our colleagues' big win in 2017 certainly spurred us on to set up this syndicate and we’re delighted to win it as a group so soon after the last big win.

"There certainly wasn’t any jealousy at work but it kicked us into action to set up our own syndicate and it’s just unbelievable that there could be two winning syndicates at the same workplace in such a short space of time.

"Everybody back at Barry’s in Mallow is absolutely buzzing for us all.

Photo of a work syndicate from Barry’s Wholesale Group in Mallow, Co. Cork, collecting a EuroMillions prize of €369,210 in July 2017.

“It is such a lovely amount to win together and while it won’t change our lives, €55,000 each will certainly allow us to make a lot of nice changes in our lives.

"There is great excitement among the group who are all planning on splashing out on some holidays, new cars while others are planning on putting the money towards deposits for new homes,” he added.