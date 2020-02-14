News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Workers at St Patrick's Hospital begin industrial action over outsourcing

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 07:01 AM

Household and catering staff in St Patrick's Mental Health Services in Dublin have started an indefinite strike this morning.

Siptu said the dispute is over the outsourcing of household and catering services.

The union says these staff have begun a work-to-rule at 7am this morning, and it will continue until management engages with Siptu.

Louise O'Reilly, Sinn Féin's health spokesperson, supports the staff.

She said: "The thing about St. Patrick's Hospital is that it's in the heart of the communities, it's in the heart of Dublin 8, there's an awful lot of local people employed in it

"The workers are naturally going to try and protect those jobs to the maximum extent possible from outsourcing and many trade unionists have refereed to outsourcing as the start of going for the race to the bottom."

Ms O'Reilly is calling for both sides to take part in talks.

She said: "No dispute was ever resolved without the parties coming together and having that discussion so the only route to the resolution of this dispute is for both sides to get around the table and actually have the discussion.

"I don't think it's unreasonable for workers to expect their employer to come to the table and have that discussion with them.

"I think no worker, no matter what industry, likes to have decisions taken without them being consulted or involved in those decisions."

