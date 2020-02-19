Work to begin on removing hazardous content from Cork ghost ship

Cork County Council will begin work on removing the hazardous contents of a ship washed up on the Cork coast over the weekend.

Fuel, oil and liquid containers were found after experts accessed the 80-foot vessel at Ballycotton Bay yesterday.

While no pollution has been found in the area, officials are concerned about a spillage given its dangerous location on rocks.

Kevin Morey from Cork County Council is encouraging members of the public to avoid the area as works take place.

"Our absolute advice is to stay away because this is a dangerous structure in a difficult location," said Mr Morey.

"It is unstable, conditions can be treacherous when the tide is high and the swell is still quite high there.

"So for all of those reasons, the public should stay away.

"There are plenty of photographs of this vessel and footage of it now to be seen but we don't want people going down to the shore because it is not safe."