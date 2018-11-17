Work to begin on Dublin schools affected by structural faults

Works are to begin this weekend on two of three Dublin schools affected by structural faults.

The work will take place at Tyrrelstown Educate Together and neighbouring St.Luke's National School.

Both schools can only use their ground floors after inspections found problems on upper levels.

Works are also expected to get underway soon on the third school, Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan.

They were part of a group of 42 schools, built by Western Building Systems.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together. Pic: Collins

The company has previously said its work was signed off by the Department of Education.