Work on Youghal boardwalk to commence in spring

Work will commence on Phase 2 of the Youghal boardwalk in late March/early April next, Cork County Council has announced.

The announcement was made at the council’s February southern committee meeting.

The extension will see the current 400 metre boardwalk at Claycastle beach extended to 1.5k to Redbarn beach and will eventually cost an estimated €1.25m.

This announcement comes some 15 months after the County Council was allocated €500k for the extension under the 2018 outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme which is operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The addition will effectively establish a 7km walkway from Redbarn beach to the town centre and make it an easily accessible route for the elderly, disabled and children.

The original Claycastle boardwalk was completed in January 2012 and was replaced and improved after being destroyed by a storm more than two years later.

The extension is a major boost for the town and the region as the council begins work on the Youghal-Midleton greenway.

Cork County Councillor Mary Linehan-Foley says that “after years of hard work it is fantastic to see this project, which be another step in Youghal’s growing reputation as a family-friendly holiday resort, coming to fruition".

The project will also increase calls for greater recreation and toilet facilities in the long-underdeveloped beachside area, which now has three blue flags following the construction of a multi-million euro wastewater treatment plant.