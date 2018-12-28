Work nearly complete on 31-bed Dublin City Centre development, Focus Ireland say

Focus Ireland added an additional 153 homes to its housing stock this year, bringing the total number to 507.

The charity says the homes have been allocated to couples, individuals and families as part of its strategy to help tackle the homeless crisis.

Building works are also nearly complete on a new 31-bed development at John's Lane West in Dublin City Centre.

Roghan MacNamara from Focus Ireland says families will be ready to move in, in the next few months:

"It's more or less finished now and families and singles will be moving in there in the first quarter of next year.

"The great thing about this development is it was formally used as emergency accommodation for a few years and we have now delivered homes out of it," he said.