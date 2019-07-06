Work at ESB power plant suspended after hot water discharge into River Shannon

Operations at a power plant in the midlands have been suspended after a hot water discharge into the River Shannon.

It happened at the Lough Ree Power Station in Laneborough in Co Longford.

Concerns have been raised surrounding the potential affects on fish and other wildlife in the river.

In a statement, ESB said it was shutting down the plant for the coming weeks.

It also added that is trying to change its environmental licence regarding the temperature of the cooling water it pumps into the Shannon.