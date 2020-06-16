'Woolly, management speak': Green Party's Saoirse McHugh won't support programme for government

Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh has said she will not be supporting the programme for government.

When she first heard details of it she said she thought it was good, but on reading the details she thought it was “woolly, management speak” and a lot of it was “quite fudgy”.

Ms McHugh told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show that the programme does not do enough on climate change issues so she will not be voting for it.

“It will be a very hard sell for Green Party members,” she added.

The 7% carbon emissions proposal will not be easy to get past members as it was “backloaded”.

The figures on housing were also disappointing, she said and were lower than had been included in some election manifestoes.

The issue of climate action, she said, was no longer just about emission reductions but about climate justice. There cannot be just social action or climate action, it has to be both, and it will have to be “the way we live our lives.”

There was no concrete reduction target for emissions in the document, which would be a really hard sell for Green Party members, she said.

There would always be an issue about what constituted affordable housing and rental increases and debt had not been addressed in the document.

The Green Party had campaigned for a referendum on the right to housing, but the referendum proposed was to be on housing “which could be anything” she said. This did not represent the step change that people really needed.

Ms Mc Hugh said that a party could be in government without power.

Yesterday, the Green Party parliamentary members voted nine in favour with three abstentions to take the Programme for Government document to a membership vote.

The party held a teleconference tonight to discuss putting the Programme for Government to the party membership.

Indicative votes were also taken of the Green Party Senators, MEPs and one MLA. The group, including indicative votes, recorded 13 votes in favour and four abstentions.

TDs Neasa Hourigan, Francis Noel Duffy, Patrick Costello and Northern Ireland MLA Claire Bailey abstained. Deputy leader Catherine Martin voted for the deal, despite voting against entering the talks five weeks ago.

- with reporting from Aoife Moore