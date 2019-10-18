News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Women’s refuge for domestic violence victims to open in Dublin

Women’s refuge for domestic violence victims to open in Dublin
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 12:02 PM

A refuge for victims of domestic violence is to open in Dublin by the end of the year, it has been confirmed.

The women’s refuge in Rathcoole will provide additional accommodation for domestic violence victims.

It will include five units of emergency refuge family accommodation, which can accommodate up to five adults and 15 children.

The refurbishment of the building in south Dublin is expected to be completed by end October.

The recruitment of staff for the refuge is under way and services are expected to be available by year end.

Katherine Zappone, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, announced progress in domestic, sexual and gender based violence services following a 1.5 million euro increase last year.

These include an increase in funding to sexual violence services and recruitment of additional domestic violence outreach workers.

Healing programmes for children who have witnessed domestic violence were also introduced in seven Tusla areas.

The children’s programmes is being hosted by Barnardos.

Planning is under way to deliver children’s programmes in the remaining 10 Tusla areas by the end of the year while data will be collected to gather evidence on the effectiveness of programmes.

As minister I have seen at first hand the invaluable work of frontline agencies supporting women and children targeted by domestic, sexual and gender-based violence

Ms Zappone said that waiting lists for counselling for victims of sexual violence are being reduced.

She added: “As minister I have seen at first hand the invaluable work of frontline agencies supporting women and children targeted by domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

“Since I became Minister, I have secured year-on-year increases in funding for domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV) services.

“The additional investment in these services this year facilitates better access and the provision of enhanced supports and services to victims.”

In a statement, the department said that the once-off funding is enhancing services in alignment with its obligations under the Istanbul Convention.

These include:

– Enhancement of the national domestic violence helpline;

– Delivery of training to frontline staff providing services;

– Further roll-out of the Bodyright programme;

– Delivery of support groups to victims of domestic violence;

– Delivery of specialist services to minority groups with complex needs;

– Provision of additional emergency refuge accommodation in Galway; and

– Evaluation of awareness and education programmes to young people.

Ms Zappone said: “A whole of government response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is required to ensure the delivery of co-ordinated services.

“Tusla is responsible for the provision of services and supports to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“A number of other government departments and State agencies, including the Departments of Justice and Equality and Housing, Planning and Local Government, have a key role to play in ensuring holistic services are provided to victims of domestic and sexual violence.”

More on this topic

Domestic support service Aoibhneas sees 57% rise in support givenDomestic support service Aoibhneas sees 57% rise in support given

Study puts cost per case of domestic abuse at €116,000Study puts cost per case of domestic abuse at €116,000

Review of bail rules for domestic violence suspects urgedReview of bail rules for domestic violence suspects urged

Women ‘beaten, strangled or choked' in around 25% of reported domestic violence casesWomen ‘beaten, strangled or choked' in around 25% of reported domestic violence cases


Department of Children and Youth AffairsDomestic ViolenceKatherine ZapponeRathcooleTOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Dublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitchesDublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitches

Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxesHouseholds accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Appeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroomAppeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroom


Lifestyle

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

Clodagh Finn visits UCC’s world-leading microbiome centre, where researchers are exploring new ways to use intestinal bacteria to improve our mental and physical health, including the possibility of developing a probiotic capsule to help control weightMade in Munster: Harvesting power of gut bacteria

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »