Women’s refuge for domestic violence victims to open in Dublin

A refuge for victims of domestic violence is to open in Dublin by the end of the year, it has been confirmed.

The women’s refuge in Rathcoole will provide additional accommodation for domestic violence victims.

It will include five units of emergency refuge family accommodation, which can accommodate up to five adults and 15 children.

The refurbishment of the building in south Dublin is expected to be completed by end October.

The recruitment of staff for the refuge is under way and services are expected to be available by year end.

This progress includes: an increase in funding to sexual violence services, considerable progress recruiting additional outreach workers, healing programmes for children, opening a new refuge in South Dublin, and strategic reviews of domestic violence accommodation nationally. — Department of Children and Youth Affairs (@DCYAPress) October 18, 2019

Katherine Zappone, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, announced progress in domestic, sexual and gender based violence services following a 1.5 million euro increase last year.

These include an increase in funding to sexual violence services and recruitment of additional domestic violence outreach workers.

Healing programmes for children who have witnessed domestic violence were also introduced in seven Tusla areas.

The children’s programmes is being hosted by Barnardos.

Planning is under way to deliver children’s programmes in the remaining 10 Tusla areas by the end of the year while data will be collected to gather evidence on the effectiveness of programmes.

As minister I have seen at first hand the invaluable work of frontline agencies supporting women and children targeted by domestic, sexual and gender-based violence

Ms Zappone said that waiting lists for counselling for victims of sexual violence are being reduced.

She added: “As minister I have seen at first hand the invaluable work of frontline agencies supporting women and children targeted by domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

“Since I became Minister, I have secured year-on-year increases in funding for domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV) services.

“The additional investment in these services this year facilitates better access and the provision of enhanced supports and services to victims.”

In a statement, the department said that the once-off funding is enhancing services in alignment with its obligations under the Istanbul Convention.

These include:

– Enhancement of the national domestic violence helpline;

– Delivery of training to frontline staff providing services;

– Further roll-out of the Bodyright programme;

– Delivery of support groups to victims of domestic violence;

– Delivery of specialist services to minority groups with complex needs;

– Provision of additional emergency refuge accommodation in Galway; and

– Evaluation of awareness and education programmes to young people.

Ms Zappone said: “A whole of government response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is required to ensure the delivery of co-ordinated services.

“Tusla is responsible for the provision of services and supports to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“A number of other government departments and State agencies, including the Departments of Justice and Equality and Housing, Planning and Local Government, have a key role to play in ensuring holistic services are provided to victims of domestic and sexual violence.”