Women's Council calls for new government to increase number of female ministers

National Women's Council of Ireland director Orla O'Connor
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 10:20 AM

The National Women's Council of Ireland have called on the new government to achieve a greater gender balance in the next Cabinet.

Citing a "low level of representation" in senior roles in politics for women, NWCI director Orla O'Connor wants this addressed as government formation talks enter a critical weekend.

She was reacting to the appointment of a woman to the role President of the High Court.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine was nominated for the role by Government, following the retirement of Mr Justice Peter Kelly.

President Michael D Higgins will now be asked to sign off on her appointment.

Ms O'Connor, hopes the move could lead to greater gender balance in government.

"We know that there is a low level of representation of women at senior level particularly in politics but in all sectors of Irish society," she said.

"We are absolutely hopeful that this is a sign that the new government will really seek to address that imbalance and appoint much greater numbers of women.

"The place to start is in the Cabinet positions," she added.

TOPIC: Government Formation

