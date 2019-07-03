News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Women's Council calls for free contraception in Budget 2020

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 11:44 AM

The biggest barrier to family planning is the high cost of contraception, according to the National Women's Council of Ireland.

It is calling for all forms of contraception to be made available free of charge in its pre-budget submission.

Just 19% of women of reproductive age use implant devices like the intrauterine coil.

Cliona Loughnane from the council says Ireland is unusual by not making these methods free.

"In most European countries, contraception is considered a core part of healthcare provision," said Ms Loughnane.

Ireland is an outlier in terms of the way that cost is a barrier to people in using the best form for them of different types of contraception.

"When you look in the Irish context, unfortunately, while most people in reproductive health are using some form of contraception use still seems to be quite inconsistent."

Health Minister Simon Harris said ahead of the referendum on abortion that he was aiming to address the cost of contraception this year.

"We need to ensure that women can access all forms of evidence-based contraception," said Ms Loughnane.

"It was a promise that was made to women as part of the referendum process and we know it's something that the Department of Health are currently looking at.

"We need to make sure that the funding is there in 2020 to provide it."

READ MORE

Thousands will lose their homes, warns campaigner David Hall as Ulster Bank announces mortgages sale

More on this topic

Natural health: My six-year-old daughter has eczema; I've developed golfer's elbow

Betty O’Donovan, occupational health nurse, AbbVie, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

Outdoor workers urged to protect against sun exposure as deaths related to skin cancer on the rise

Use of helipad at Dublin's Mater Hospital in doubt

HealthBudget 2020Simon HarrisTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Mordaunt says Westminster will act on Northern Ireland abortion law

50 new housing units acquired in Dublin for older people on waiting list

Eir's broadband proposal has to be considered, says FF

Thousands will lose their homes, warns mortgage expert as Ulster Bank announce mortgage sale


Lifestyle

Cycling shorts: The latest fashion trend for men

Pushing the boat out for Whiddy Island’s future

GameTech: Plumb the depths of adventure

Jennifer Rock, the Skin Nerd, picks her best dupes of her favourite celebrities.

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »