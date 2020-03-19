Women’s Aid fear 'perfect storm' of circumstance could lead to rise in domestic violence

Charities are concerned at a likely rise in domestic and sexual violence as the “pressure cooker” in homes builds due to Covid-19 measures.

Women’s Aid is warning that a “perfect storm” of circumstances — self-isolation, remote working in homes, and job losses — is increasing the danger of domestic abuse.

The Sexual Violence Centre Cork said women in violent relationships are in a “nightmare situation” and feared the violence could “ramp up”.

Both charities want people to know they are still operating and are still offering counselling, including through Skype and on the phone.

Women’s Aid said that people self-isolating and working from home are more at risk from their abusive partners and more exposed to their controlling behaviour, verbal abuse and violence.

The charity cited reports from China and Italy indicating an increase in domestic abuse incidents during the Covid-19 crisis.

Sarah Benson, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said that for thousands of women, the home is a place of violence and fear.

“It is important to remember that workplaces and schools often offer sanctuary for victims of domestic violence,” she said.

Job losses, remote working, self-isolation, and other measures are already impacting on victims.

"The reality that the abuser may also be at home more, or all the time, is a very frightening one.

“Many women and children will spend the next few weeks in suffocating circumstances with their abusers because of the measures to combat Covid-19.

“There are women trapped inside with their abuser who are using this opportunity to further his control.”

Ms Benson added: “Our national helpline is hearing from women already at a heightened state of alert, trauma, and anxiety because of the emergency. There is a ‘perfect storm’ of circumstances which could see an increase in the number and the severity of incidents of domestic abuse.”

Sexual Violence Centre Cork director Mary Crilly likened the situation many women are in at home to a “pressure cooker”.

“It’s going to be a nightmare for women in these situations," she said.

When the kids are at home and an abuser is out of work and people don’t have money, it’s going to be worse and the abuse is going to ramp up.

Ms Crilly said these women are already going through so much without all the added isolation.

“You have women in rotten relationships, violent ones, and they tell you ‘last night he raped me’. Once he crosses that line, an abuser doesn’t stop.”

Ms Crilly is concerned that future Government measures, as contained in the new emergency legislation — such as ordering people to stay indoors — could further worsen the situation.

She urged people affected to continue contacting their local services and gardaí.

She said staff at the centre have contacted all the people with appointments and arranged counselling sessions through Skype or by phone. The same is being arranged with any new callers:

“We are still open for business, but in a different way. We are here and ready to support.”

She said there is an issue of privacy and safety for would-be callers, with some people having to get outside the home and ring from their cars.

Ms Crilly said they have spoken to the Garda Protective Services Unit in Cork and that they are working as normal.

Contact: Women’s Aid 24-hour national freephone helpline 1800 341900, or visit womensaid.ie

Sexual Violence Centre Cork: 1800 496496 or text 087 1533393 or email info@sexualviolence.ie