Home»Breaking News»ireland

Women treated for cancer but were not told of diagnosis by doctors

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 07:28 AM

It is reported that a number of women were treated for micro-invasive cancer in HSE facilities, but were never told they had the condition.

This is a cancer that has not yet spread locally and rarely develops into invasive cancer.

A report from the Irish Independent says the women were contacted as part of a review led by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The affected women were sent letters informing them of the diagnosis during the review of cancer cases that was set up in the wake of the Cervical Check Scandal.

It is understood doctors removed cancerous cells during procedures - but that they had not spread, and were unlikely to develop into tumours.

The cases were notified to the National Cancer Registry, but it seems the women themselves were not told about the diagnosis.

The total number of affected women is not known at this point, but the Irish Independent reports that none of the women involved have cancer now.

The HSE has apologised for any distress cased to the women.

Explaining what these early cancers are, Dr Anthony Staines from DCU said: "The phrase micro-invasive cancer was used which is the very earliest stage of cervical cancer and it's a cancer that starts in the outer layers of the skin of the cervix.

"Then as it develops, it begins to invade into the deeper layers of the skin and that's the first stage. That's what they call stage one."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CancerCervicalCheckHSESimon Harris

Related Articles

Watchdog highlights €302m health overspend

No doctor on board

HSE reports 20.5% decrease in sepsis-associated hospital deaths in the last four years

'This is a health service in crisis': INMO to hold protest at Connolly Hospital

More in this Section

‘Totally unacceptable’ that soldiers are still outside working time rules

Only psychiatrist in Medical Corps has not been replaced

Garda jumped on patrol car to avoid driver

OPW confident court ruling will not affect Cork flood defence project


Breaking Stories

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

Mind matters: 15 ways to boost your mental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »