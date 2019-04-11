Women need to feel 'safe' when travelling in a taxi, says Coveney

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said women need to be able to feel safe when they get into a taxi.

His comments come after a taxi driver who pleaded guilty to three sexual assaults was remanded on bail on the condition that no female passenger could travel in the front seat of his car.

The man is to be sentenced at a later date.

Concerns about the safety of people in taxis were since raised in the Dáil.

Mr Coveney agreed that concerns have to be looked at.

I have to say, as a father of three daughters, it is important that parents and indeed young people can have faith that when they get into a taxi, they're safe.

"But I think I need to be careful in relation to referring to any individual case," the Tánaiste added.