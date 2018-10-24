Home»Breaking News»ireland

Women lost more income than men in past ten years

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 07:02 AM

Women have lost more income than men over the past decade.

The gender difference was mostly affected by changes to benefits and welfare during the recession.

An ESRI study found women's income is more sensitive to these cuts as they are more likely to be out of work or work part-time if they have children.

Report author Karina Doorley says the last ten years of budgets have hit women harder than men.

"Although tax and welfare policies do not typically differentiate based on gender, they can affect men and women differently.

"Men tend to have higher earnings than women, resulting in different income tax liabilities and benefit entitlement.

"The gender budgeting tool developed in this project will allow an assessment of the gender impact of any future budgetary changes, an important step in promoting gender equality in Ireland."

