News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Women living in direct provision stressed because of living conditions and future uncertainty, study finds

Women living in direct provision stressed because of living conditions and future uncertainty, study finds
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 07:53 AM

Women living in direct provision experience a high level of stress from their living conditions and uncertainty about their future.

That is the finding of a study carried out by a migrant women's network with the support of the HSE which interviewed 40 women.

Participants told researchers they feel powerless and have some difficulty accessing mental health supports.

READ MORE

Construction sector facing Celtic Tiger levels of pressure and in danger of overheating

Akidwa director Salome Mbugua said living under an uncertain future is a huge difficulty.

"Most of them spoke about them not knowing what is happening in the next minute," she said.

"Some of the women who are in that process spoke about being not sure of whether they would be woken up during the night for deportation.

"Not knowing where you're going to, or how you're moving on with your life, and actually some of them would have been...in the system for four years."

More on this topic

Darragh Bermingham: The life of a doctor without bordersDarragh Bermingham: The life of a doctor without borders

Deportation order blocked: Let’s be decentDeportation order blocked: Let’s be decent

School backs residency - Review decision to expel familySchool backs residency - Review decision to expel family

‘Jail would be better’ – Dublin student highlights plight of living in Direct Provision‘Jail would be better’ – Dublin student highlights plight of living in Direct Provision


TOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

Special needs school to lose nurse due to HSE funding cutbackSpecial needs school to lose nurse due to HSE funding cutback

Charity hopes corner turned on homelessness as figure dips below 10,000Charity hopes corner turned on homelessness as figure dips below 10,000

Construction sector facing Celtic Tiger levels of pressure and in danger of overheatingConstruction sector facing Celtic Tiger levels of pressure and in danger of overheating

Drivers urged to continue booking and turning up for NCT testsDrivers urged to continue booking and turning up for NCT tests


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »