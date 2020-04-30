News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Women at higher risk of poverty compared to men

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 04:25 PM

Women in Ireland are more likely to have a third-level education than their male counterparts, but men are more likely to be employed at higher levels in companies.

Men are also likely to work more hours, but also face a higher rate of unemployment, while women are at higher risk of poverty — and female representation in government remains lower than the EU average.

That is according to the eleventh edition of the CSO's Women and Men in Ireland series, which identifies gender differences and places them in an international context.

The series examines 73 different indicators, including health, education, crime and social factors.

Among its findings are that female life expectancy increased from 57.9 years in 1925 to 82.8 by 2012.

Male life expectancy has increased from 57.4 to 78.4 in the same period, with both figures increasing further since then.

It also notes that men are four times more likely to die by suicide and twice as likely to die in accidents.

Graphic supplied by CSO

Among the other key findings are:

  • Men work an average of 40.1 hours per week, women work 32.3 hours per week;

  • Unemployment rates for men and women have both fallen since 2012 and are now lower than the EU average;

  • Women are at a higher risk of poverty than men;

  • More than 60% of unpaid carers in Ireland are women.

    The study found some marked differences in education: Male students were more likely to study higher-level English, French and Irish at Leaving Cert level, and girls are more likely to study biology, art, home economic and music at higher level.

    One-quarter of boys took construction studies at higher-level in comparison to just 3.1% of girls, though the gap in mathematics is shrinking with 33.7% of boys and 31.3% of girls taking higher-level maths.

    At third-level, women represent more than half of all graduates, and account for 75% of graduates in education, health and welfare.

    Some 80% of graduates in IT, engineering, maths and construction were male.

    Across the EU, the majority of primary and secondary teachers are female, but males occupy the majority of third-level positions, including 55% in Ireland.

    The CSO also found that more women receive arts grants in Ireland, but men receive more money, on average.

    Some 309 men received an average of €13,155, while 389 women received an average of €10,800.Women at higher risk of poverty compared to men

    Ireland was found to rank eighth on the gender equality index compiled by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE).

    Despite this, three-quarters of senior roles in large enterprises are held by men, including 92.6% of chairperson roles. Females account for 11.5% of CEOs.

    Approximately one-fifth of Dáil Éireann are female, the tenth lowest in the EU. Three countries — Sweden, Finland and Spain — have more than 40% female participation in parliament. The EU average is 31.2%.

    In crime, the study found that just over one-tenth of the prison population are women. Of the 172 people committed to prison for sexual offences, only one was female, and three of the 34 people committed for homicide offences were female.

    None of the 22 people imprisoned for kidnapping were female. Almost 40% of women in prison committed theft offences.

    TOPIC: Gender Equality

