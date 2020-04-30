Women at higher risk of poverty compared to men

Women in Ireland are more likely to have a third-level education than their male counterparts, but men are more likely to be employed at higher levels in companies.

Men are also likely to work more hours, but also face a higher rate of unemployment, while women are at higher risk of poverty — and female representation in government remains lower than the EU average.

That is according to the eleventh edition of the CSO's Women and Men in Ireland series, which identifies gender differences and places them in an international context.

The series examines 73 different indicators, including health, education, crime and social factors.

Among its findings are that female life expectancy increased from 57.9 years in 1925 to 82.8 by 2012.

Male life expectancy has increased from 57.4 to 78.4 in the same period, with both figures increasing further since then.

It also notes that men are four times more likely to die by suicide and twice as likely to die in accidents. Graphic supplied by CSO

Among the other key findings are:

Men work an average of 40.1 hours per week, women work 32.3 hours per week;

Unemployment rates for men and women have both fallen since 2012 and are now lower than the EU average;

Women are at a higher risk of poverty than men;