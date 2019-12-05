News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Women are having phones and cars tracked by abusive partners

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 07:24 PM

Women in abusive relationships are having their phones and cars tracked by their partners according to an abuse shelter.

Cork shelter Cuanlee Refuge for abused women and children has said technology is bringing a new element of manipulation in relationships.

Women have contacted the refuge describing how their partners or ex-partners are also tracking them through apps on their phones.

Outreach social worker at Cluanlee Caithríona O' Neill, said it can have a serious effect on people's mental health: "Technology has made it very, very hard for women to get away from the abuse.

"So even though they might have left the perpetrator, the family home where the abuse is taking place, the perpetrator can still continue to abuse and track through the phone. It's very very difficult for them to actually leave that behind."

TOPIC: Domestic Violence

