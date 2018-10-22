Women are happier but lonelier since becoming mothers, survey shows

Half of mums believe Ireland does not support motherhood, according to a new survey.

The survey shows that 86% of women say the are happier since becoming a mother, however 73% felt overwhelmed and 62% were lonely.

42% said - what they most adore about motherhood - is the depth of love they feel for their children, according to a new survey by Everymum.

However Geraldine Walsh who took part in the survey says it can be very difficult.

"You might meet one person who is doing this job absolutely brilliantly and another person who is finding it really hard but you don't know who you're going to be speaking to, you don't know what is going on in someone's life," said Ms Walsh.

You don't know if they are actually struggling, if they are finding it hard so you do find it difficult to express yourself to friends and family in case you come across badly.

"You think 'Oh god, now they think that I'm a struggling mum' when I'm not struggling, I'm just finding it hard, really hard."

Dr. Sara O’Byrne, Senior Clinical Psychologist, said that of the women surveyed "over 1000 women out of 1155 reported difficult emotions in the initial year of their baby’s arrival, including mood swings, anxiety, racing thoughts, loneliness and feeling overwhelmed.

"What this highlights is the emotional changes that coincide with this huge life event and the need for further supports in the community and within families."

Dr O'Byrne added that motherhood is highly nuanced and "it would not be appropriate to indicate that this period is entirely one of stress and change".

Partners, parents and siblings top the list when it comes to support networks but 17% also use online experts, 16% look to social media mums/bloggers and online forums.

The survey - which will be an annual study - involved 3,708 mums living in Ireland with children of all age groups from baby to young teen.

Digital Desk